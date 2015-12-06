Sunday, December 6, 2015

Snow Storm in Iceland in december 2015

Bad weather last week and bad weather forecast for tomorrow .
Lots of snow and windy weather .














3 comments:

  1. En el prado.

    Una luz
    penetrante mora
    en el prado
    con un soplo
    de calma y una
    rima inquieta
    que recuerda el
    pasado.

    Francesco Sinibaldi

  2. Found your blog while browsing for Iceland insider blogs. Thanks, for sharing your view and great pics with the world. Ah, the weather reminds me very much of home (Canada), now living in the Black Forest, Germany, and planning my first trip to your wonderful Island.

  3. La voix des sens.

    Dans la nature
    des sourires
    une voix
    disparaît
    avec la chanson
    de l'âme
    silencieuse...

    Francesco Sinibaldi

