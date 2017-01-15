Sunday, January 15, 2017

#AuroraBorealis over #Reykjavik september 27 2016 video .

Aurora over Reykjavik in Iceland.

Always impressive, and very often in the sky in winter time..



Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Great #auroraBorealis show over #Reykjavik september 25 2016 photos and video

Great Aurora Borealis show in the sky over Reykjavik last night.
More Aurora tonight according to the forecast. 
You can see more on my www.twitter.com/dorisig 









Monday, September 26, 2016

Northern Lights over #Reykjavik september 25 2016

My time lapse video of the Aurora Borealis last night in Reykjavik in Iceland .



Tuesday, September 20, 2016

#Iceland landscape in west part of Iceland , video and photos .

Snæfellsnes , in the west part of #Iceland. Beautiful scenery and landscape.
Nearby is a big #Glacier, used in Jules Verne novel, Journey to the center of the Earth.
Lots of lava every .


 














Saturday, August 6, 2016

#GayPride in #Reykjavik,#Iceland august 6 2016 .

Sunday, April 10, 2016

#Protest in #Iceland april 9th 2016 video and photos .

Protest yesterday ,april 9th 2016 , in Reykjavik ,Iceland.
People demanding that the Goverment quit , and have elections,
Ministers and former Prime Minister have been on the #Panamaleaks ( Panama Papers ) with money in tax havens and not paying taxes.













Friday, April 8, 2016

#Protest all week in #Reykjavik,#iceland april 2016

Protest all week in Reykjavik, because of #Panamapapers ,connecting Prime minister to Tax Haven . More protest are planned and a big one tomorrow on saturday in front of Parliament building.










