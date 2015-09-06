Iceland geology and nature on the south coast - video and photos

Went this weekend to the south coast of Iceland .
And went to Reynisfjara , to see the beautiful scenery there .
Also went to the oldest swimming pool in Iceland , built 1923 .
Great pool with hot water and no charge .
But you have to walk a little with great mountains all around , but worth the visit .
You can see this all on the video .
Here is a link to a map so you can see the location MAP
