Sunday, September 6, 2015

Iceland geology and nature on the south coast - video and photos

Went this weekend to the south coast of Iceland .
And went to Reynisfjara , to see the beautiful scenery there .
Also went to the oldest swimming pool in Iceland , built 1923 .
Great pool with hot water and no charge .
But you have to walk a little with great mountains all around , but worth the visit .
You can see this all on the video .
Here is a link to a map so you can see the location MAP














3 comments:

