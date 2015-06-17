Iceland Prime Minister signs today on Independence day ,june 17th ,video

Iceland Prime Minister , mr. Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson, after holding a speach in Reykjavik , because of the Independence day , came out of the Goverment house , with others.
And they where opening information on the Goverment building , and Goverment seal ( heraldry ? ) over the door to the building .
Two ladies in dressed in national costume, and took the plastic of the placks.
And it says , that buidling was built between 1761 to 1771, and it was first a prison until 1813 .
It has been a goverment building since 1904 .
And you can hear in the end of the video , the people ,and the Prime Minister sing an old folk song , and i think is an ok singer .
