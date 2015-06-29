Iceland - a little island in the north atlantic.
Monday, June 29, 2015
First female president in 1980 , 35 year festival , Vigdís Finnbogadóttir
This evening , ( june 28 ) there was a celebration on that it is 35 years ( 1980 ) since the first female President was democratically here in Iceland .
And she was the first demratically elected President in the world.
Her name is Vigdis Finbbogadottir , and is now this year 85 years old.
There was a celebration in downtown Reykjavik , people made speaches and music was played in her honour.
