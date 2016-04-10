Iceland - a little island in the north atlantic.
Lots of videos and photos,volcano and life in Iceland
Sunday, April 10, 2016
#Protest in #Iceland april 9th 2016 video and photos .
Protest yesterday ,april 9th 2016 , in Reykjavik ,Iceland. People demanding that the Goverment quit , and have elections, Ministers and former Prime Minister have been on the #Panamaleaks ( Panama Papers ) with money in tax havens and not paying taxes.
