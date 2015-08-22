Reykjavik Marathon 2015 today , video and photos

Today is the Cultural Night festival in Reykjavik .
And it started with the Reykjavik Marathon .
Many thousand to part , and the weather was calm, cloudy and excellent for running .
Here you can see my video from the Marathon and a few photos .
And today there will lots of music and more , and it all ends at around 22:00 hours with a big fireworks show
And it started with the Reykjavik Marathon .
Many thousand to part , and the weather was calm, cloudy and excellent for running .
Here you can see my video from the Marathon and a few photos .
And today there will lots of music and more , and it all ends at around 22:00 hours with a big fireworks show
this look super fun!wait for us iceland! only months left to meet :))ReplyDelete
It's really a wonderful blog to read and I like to get this kind of information more. You are giving a good thought to every readers. You can move to this uk essay writing service for any future writings.ReplyDelete