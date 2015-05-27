Protest yesterday ( may 26th ) in Reykjavik Iceland 2015.

Yesterday there was a protest meeting in front of the Parliament building in Reykjavik , Iceland .
People where protesting , why the Goverment cant see the reality on how the people are not all doing well .
Strikes are on in some parts of the country , and hospital nurses are also on strike .
More strikes are planned .
People where also protesting the wealth gap between the rich and poor .
One man arrested , for crossing the Police line .
But the protest was peaceful
People where making a lot of noice by kicking the police fence , and as you can see , the Police let them do it .
And the Police officers where quite friendly with the Protesters
