Bad weather now in Iceland . video and photos

Bad weather now in Iceland .
All the highways out of Reykjavik are closed now , beacuse of heavy winds and blowing snow .
I took this video this morning few miles east of Reykjavik , and you can see that the big trucks where having problems and had to get assistance from big machines to pull them out of the snow .
maybe it's irrelevant but these images made me remember the movie "kraftidioten" :) I'm a huge fan of iceland and following your blog for a while. You can visit mine too.ReplyDelete
regards
gamze
littlefabien.blogspot.com